Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game

31 high schools will be represented on the seven-on-seven schedule starting Saturday at 8 a.m.
By Ben Barr
Updated: 22 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Field Hockey Association is preparing for its Festival and Moe McNally Senior All-Star Game at Thornton Academy in Saco on Saturday.

It’s the 13th annual festival, and it’s the first time the event will be in Southern Maine.

Admission, concessions, and a portion of Longstreth Sporting Goods on-site sales will be donated to Camp Sunshine, a retreat in Casco (“Cass-co”) for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

“It’s a celebration of field hockey in the state of Maine. When you’re there, you really feel that energy. It’s really exciting. It’s fun, and it’s summer time. We want it to be fun. We’ve had either players or coaches in our state organization have some connection to Camp Sunshine, so it’s really meaningful for them,” said Lori Smith, Thornton Academy coach.

