Showers & Storms Return Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Quiet conditions expected to continue for the rest of the night. An isolated shower or two could pop up until sunset over parts of northern Maine. Skies will remain mostly clear with lows that will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Some areas of patch fog expected along the coast.

By Thursday morning, clouds will move into the region ahead of an area of low pressure that will move into southern New England along a stalled out cold front just off our coast. Scattered showers will be likely during the morning and should dry up by midday. There will be an upper-level disturbance that will cross the date during the afternoon & evening. This will bring showers & thunderstorms back to the forecast. The good news is, no severe weather is expected, and some areas could see some beneficial rainfall. Because of some additional clouds & chance for showers, highs on Thursday will be slightly cooler, staying mostly in the 70s with a few low 80s possible. It will still be humid as dew points remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will begin to build in for Friday and the weekend. Drier & less humid air will move in giving us a break from the humidity. Highs will be mostly in the 70s & 80s Friday & Saturday.

The area of high pressure will move to our southeast by Sunday. This will turn winds out of the southwest and will begin to stream in a warmer & more humid airmass into early next week. Sunday will have a mixture of sun & clouds and highs that will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. There will be a chance for showers on Sunday evening.

Even warmer conditions are expected early next week as some inland areas could see highs well into the 80s and even a few low 90s. With the added heat & humidity, there will be almost daily chances for showers & storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the low 50s to the low 60s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing during the morning with the chance for showers early on. Another round of showers & storms will be possible from the afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the 70s & low 80s and still humid. Variable wind direction at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks as high pressure moves in. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Late day showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & humid. Scattered showers & storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms possible. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

