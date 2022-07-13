Peru woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Maine (WABI) - A Peru woman has died after an accident in Shirley Tuesday night.

Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells TV5 it happened around 8:20 pm.

He says 46-year-old Jessica Lavigne of Peru was traveling on Route 15 when she attempted to pass another vehicle.

Douglas and Sabrina Staley, both 44, of Florida went to turn left into a Maine DOT garage at the same time.

Lavigne hit the front of their vehicle and then hit a telephone.

The sheriff says she passed away.

He says the Staley’s both had minor injuries due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.