Peru woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Shirley

A Peru woman died after an accident in Shirley last night.
A Peru woman died after an accident in Shirley last night.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHIRLEY, Maine (WABI) - A Peru woman has died after an accident in Shirley Tuesday night.

Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells TV5 it happened around 8:20 pm.

He says 46-year-old Jessica Lavigne of Peru was traveling on Route 15 when she attempted to pass another vehicle.

Douglas and Sabrina Staley, both 44, of Florida went to turn left into a Maine DOT garage at the same time.

Lavigne hit the front of their vehicle and then hit a telephone.

The sheriff says she passed away.

He says the Staley’s both had minor injuries due to the crash.

