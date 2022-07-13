Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former NFL tight end and current Maine assistant sports performance coach is showing high school players how to train for their upcoming seasons at his gym.

The gym’s mission statement is Build The Tank (WABI)

Northern Maine Strength is teaching a never give up mentality.

“Truly it’s that you’ve got to push yourself mindset. No matter what, you’ve got to keep on going. If you fail, don’t. It’s as simple as that. You’ve just got to keep on pushing. You’re exhausted. You’ve been playing basically all game long. You’ve got to keep on going,” said Austin Lozano, Bangor senior offensive/defensive lineman.

“We’re building something that’s not going to break down. It’s going to have great longevity. It’s going to be able to go through anything. When kids hear the phrase ‘Build The Tank,’ I hope that they remember those things,” said Matt Mulligan, owner, former Patriots tight end.

These high schoolers are putting in the necessary offseason work with NFL players.

“You can’t just show up and play football. You have to train for it. If you just show up, you’re going to get mauled every time. Seeing some of these guys come in and help me and push me and make me the best athlete I can be is really, really important to me,” said Marshall Sibley, Bangor freshman right guard.

“I wish there was stuff like this around when I was in high school. This is what these kids need in this area to improve their game here first and then on the field,” said Andre Miller, Giants tight end.

They’re looking forward to results this fall.

“If I’m going to be able to play at a varsity level of high school football and succeed, I need to be stronger than the guy in front of me,” said Ashton Duran, Orono junior offensive/nose guard.

“When I get my technique down and keep on pushing my body, that means from when that first snap goes off I’m hitting as hard as possible,” said Lozano.

