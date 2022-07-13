Mix of Sun & Clouds, Warm & A Bit Less Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front, which brought showers and thunderstorms to our state yesterday, will be just to our east today. The air mass behind the front will be a bit less humid which will allow the air to feel more comfortable today. Upper level energy approaching the area may trigger an isolated shower this afternoon or evening. Overall shower chances look to be very minimal so the bulk of our day looks good. Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and with a wind shift to the west/northwest, even coastal areas will see highs around 80° this afternoon. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop to the mid-50s to around 60°

Weak low pressure is forecast to ride along a stalled front just off the Maine coast Thursday morning. This may bring us a few scattered showers Thursday morning. An upper level disturbance approaching the state during the day will bring us a better chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms are not expected. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop Thursday afternoon will move out of the state later Thursday evening. High pressure will build in to bring us some nice weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Saturday and Sunday look good with sunshine and warm temperatures. Look for highs to be in the 80s inland and 70s along the coast.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds and a bit less humid. Still warm with highs between 78°-86°. Slight chance of an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 54°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.