Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger surpasses goal

More than $121,000 raised to help end food insecurity in Maine
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WABI) - Maine Credit Unions once again surpassed the goal of their month-long fundraiser that aims to fight hunger in the state.

The Maine Credit Union League announced Wednesday that its Campaign for Ending Hunger raised more than $120,000 in June. They had initially set a goal of $100,000.

This is the third year for the fundraiser, which coincides with National Hunger Awareness Month.

All the money raised will benefit the Good Shepherd Food bank, as well as community food pantries across the state.

