LifeFlight unveils new simulation lab to sharpen skills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When the call for help goes out, LifeFlight of Maine answers.

But when they’re not saving lives all across the Pine Tree State, they’re keeping their skills sharp at the all-new simulation and learning lab.

The in-house labs officially opened this week in Bangor, Auburn and Sanford, the beginning of a statewide training connection.

“This will be paramedics, nurses, doctors all working together in a community, said LifeFlight Executive Director Thomas Judge. “And this way, we can do it in virtual communities simultaneously all across the state.”

It’s just another day at the office for critical care flight nurse Kelsi Story.

“Our trainings are constant, they’re ongoing,” Story said. “It’s pushing us to be better so we can then translate that to the people that we’re taking care of.”

And that training is the real deal.

The quote of the day? “Perfect practice makes perfect.”

“All of these things that we practice, we never want them to happen in the real world,” said Chief Clinical Officer Chuck Hogan. “But, this gives us the opportunity to practice it in a safe environment, get good at it, and keep it from happening, or at least be ready and prepared when it does happen.”

Judge tells us this was an idea years in the making made possible by a generous gift.

“We were just so thankful and grateful that people responded, and especially Bangor Savings Bank, that said, ‘We get the need of how to do this, and we’ll help you guys make this dream a reality.’”

A reality with more lives saved - one simulation at a time.

