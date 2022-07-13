Advertisement

High PFAS levels found in throughout Maine according to latest state report

Results as of July 5th
pfas 2
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - The latest updates revealed in the Maine Drinking Water Program’s required PFAS testing show a widespread impact affecting almost every corner of the state.

Legislation signed last year says all public water systems in the state must be tested by the end of this year.

Treatment is required if the levels exceed 20 parts per trillion.

The highest level reported yet is in a Houlton mobile home park.

There are similarly high levels in the Sunny Gables senior living home in Glenburn.

There are significant levels in Hancock County, including schools and retirement communities on Mount Desert Island, Blue Hill and Deer Isle/Stonington.

Colleges in Unity and Calais are also over the threshold.

The full list updates every two weeks so the next set of numbers should come out on July 19th.

