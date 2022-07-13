Advertisement

Guilford woman says she stabbed boyfriend in self-defense

50-year-old Mary Mahoney is charged with aggravated assault after she was arrested on Sunday on Elm Street in Guilford.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) -A Guilford woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck says she did it in self-defense.

50-year-old Mary Mahoney is charged with aggravated assault after being arrested on Sunday on Elm Street in Guilford.

She claims she stabbed him in self-defense because he is a terrorist and a pedophile.

He was taken to a hospital and no word on his condition.

Mahoney is being held at Piscataquis County Jail.

Bail was set for $20,000 in court Tuesday.

She will be back in court in September.

