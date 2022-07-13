Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust announces $2.36 million capital campaign

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - What started as a dream of conservationists has turned into 4,500 acres of protected land in Hancock County. On Wednesday, Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust officials announced plans to grow that dream even further.

“It’s a fine day for conservation in Orland. It’s a fine day for conservation in Hancock County, and it’s a fine day for conservation in Maine,” said Andy Cutko, Director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands at Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.

Wednesday’s beautiful weather in Orland provided the perfect backdrop for an announcement from Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust. They officially launched the public phase of a new capital campaign, Growing the Dream.

“Growing [the] Dream is a major capital campaign to support the purchase, conservation, and stewardship of additional lands to protect wildlife and promote climate resilience,” said Emily Fuller Hawkins, treasurer of the trust’s board of directors and campaign co-chair.

Thanks to donors, the $2.36 million campaign is already at 77% of its goal. It includes new land parcels in Bucksport, Orland, and on Verona Island that will increase the size of the trust’s holdings to 5,000 acres. It will also help facilitate the acquisition of more land in the future.

“When opportunities arise to acquire new land parcels we want to be prepared,” said Fuller Hawkins.

Cutko spoke at the announcement, saying more preserved land is just want Maine needs.

“In 2020, outdoor recreation supported more than 28,000 jobs in Maine, accounting for nearly 5% of the state’s employment and providing more than $1.1 billion in wages. It turns out there’s really nothing like a global pandemic to remind people of how important the great outdoors is for both our mental and physical health and well being.”

Also on hand were staffers from Rep. Jared Golden and Sen. Susan Collins’ offices, who praised the trust’s efforts.

“Thank you for working to ensure that these lands remain wild and accessible for future generations to enjoy. Congratulations and best wishes as you continue this important project. Sincerely, Susan M. Collins, United States senator,” read Deidre Grant.

The trust also announced Wednesday that it has received a nearly $265,000 grant from Land for Maine’s Future.

In addition, two anonymous donors have pledged to match the next $150,000 in new contributions.

For more information on the capital campaign, visit: https://www.greatpondtrust.org/dream-campaign/.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.