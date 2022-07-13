Gov. Mills Opioid Response Summit attendees say they left feeling hopeful

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over one thousand attendees gathered Monday at the opioid response summit in Bangor, discussing prevention, treatment, harm reduction and how to support those in recovery.

Among the attendees was City of Bangor Public Health Director Patty Hamilton.

She says what struck her was the impact the pandemic had on people who were already struggling.

“People who were involved in services and were trying to recover or had the rug pulled out from underneath them. They lost their services, their providers, their groups, and it was suddenly and so people who were trying to recover, struggled and then people who were maybe on the edge went into addiction because of the pandemic and so that was just very compelling,” Hamilton said.

Executive Director of the Bangor Area Recovery Network Robert Fickett says having the summit in Bangor this year was extremely important to the surrounding rural communities who are suffering.

“We’re facing a really hard battle and we’re shooting at a moving target, you know, numbers are getting worse. And there was, you know, there was a heaviness around that,” Fickett said.

Fickett says he reassured his staff that there was also a feeling of triumph and to remember the good work that they’re doing.

He had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Gupta of the Office of National Drug Control policy about the work people are doing in harm reduction.

“I would like to explore more how the folks we serve intersect with folks who are doing harm reduction work, and how can we support that better and work better with them so that we have better outcomes and so that they have better outcomes,” Fickett said.

Hamilton says moving forward they are working to make Narcan more widely accessible to members of the community and talking with clinical partners to make sure people’s needs are met when they are touched by the system.

“Having that infrastructure will help people certainly we just really have to commit. It’s going to take a long time to reverse those trends and it’s going to take a commitment and a refocus. And I think that the conference invigorated that for us,” Hamilton said.

Both Hamilton and Fickett say they feel hopeful and that it’s important that these conversations continue to engage everyone moving forward.

“We can’t talk about this one day for a summit, and then I’ll go back to our corners. We need to keep working. And we need to keep in the forefront of our minds that this is an issue we have to continue to fight and it’s a worthy cause to keep fighting that fight,” Fickett said.

