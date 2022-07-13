Advertisement

Ellsworth Passes School Budget

Just one question on the ballot to approve upcoming school year budget
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Voters in Ellsworth approving the school budget for the next year.

A special election was held Tuesday

680 votes were cast with a majority marking yes on the ballot.

According to the City of Ellsworth, this represents about 10% of total registered voters.

The school budget passage is expected to become official when the Ellsworth City Council accepts the vote at their meeting on Monday.

