Dakin Pool reopens for summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday night marked a return to cannonballs and pool noodle sparring matches at Bangor’s Dakin Pool, which reopened for its first night of evening swim.

The pool had been closed due to a lifeguard shortage, a problem the city solved by adding lifeguards from Brewer to the staff.

The facility is open from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

There’s a 50-cent admission fee for children under 16 and $1.00 entry for those 17 and up.

The community coalition that rallied to re-open the facility, “The New Friends of Dakin Pool” tells us the historic pool near Broadway means a lot to the kids who live too far from the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center.

“It’s been a long time this pool has been open, it’s part of my childhood, it’s part of my children’s childhood, and it held a special place in the hearts of others too, so we’re just trying to keep that alive,” says John Beyeler with the group, New Friends of Dakin Pool.

“I’m very happy that the City and Parks and Rec took notice of our concerns and the need for this side of the city,” says Kim Livingstone, another member of the group.

The New Friends of Dakin Pool have their first meeting next week where they plan to discuss fundraising and ways to recruit more lifeguards.

