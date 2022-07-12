Woman charged after stabbing boyfriend in throat

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend in the throat Sunday.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy tells us Mary Mahoney is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

There is no update on his condition.

Mahoney appeared in court Monday morning.

Almy says bail was set at $20,000 and Mahoney remains in the Piscataquis County Jail.

