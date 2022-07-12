Warm & Humid Today, Severe Thunderstorms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will approach the area today. A southerly breeze ahead of the front will usher warm and more humid air into the region. A few showers will be possible across northern and western locales this morning otherwise the bulk of the state will have a dry start to our Tuesday. As the front approaches, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day and a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the early to mid-afternoon across northern and western areas then push south and east across the rest of the state mid-afternoon through the evening hours. There is the potential for some of the thunderstorms to become severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be over areas along and to the north and west of a line from Caribou to Millinocket to Skowhegan to Fryeburg. High temperatures today will be in the mid-70s to low 80s inland and low 70s along the coast. Dew points will climb into the low to mid-60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will wind down from west to east early tonight followed by partly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-60s. We could see some patchy fog in spots tonight too.

The cold front will be to our east on Wednesday. The air mass behind the front will be a bit drier, more comfortable. Upper level energy approaching the area may trigger a shower or thunderstorm in spots, mainly during the afternoon. Overall rain chances look to be minimal so the bulk of our Wednesday looks good. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and with a wind shift to the west/northwest, even coastal areas will see highs around 80°. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area on Thursday giving us a better chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will build in to bring us some nice weather for the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could become severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs between 71°-81°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible early then partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 60°-65°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds and less humid. Still warm with highs between 78°-86°. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the day. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

