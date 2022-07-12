UMaine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office moving to new location

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office is moving to a new location.

The new office will sit in the heart of the UMaine at Machias campus.

It allows the extension to give more diverse spaces to host 4-H youth development programs and student volunteers opportunities.

Faculty with the extension and UMaine Machias say they are excited to be able to better serve the Washington County community

