UMaine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office moving to new location

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office(University of Maine at Machias)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office is moving to a new location.

The new office will sit in the heart of the UMaine at Machias campus.

It allows the extension to give more diverse spaces to host 4-H youth development programs and student volunteers opportunities.

Faculty with the extension and UMaine Machias say they are excited to be able to better serve the Washington County community

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

