Topsham golfer Caleb Manuel transferring from UConn to Georgia

Georgia pro alums include Bubba Watson, Harris English, Kevin Kisner and Patrick Reed, among others
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WABI) - Topsham’s Caleb Manuel is moving on from UConn to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Manuel explained why he’s transferring after his opening round at the Maine Amateur Championship at Webhannet in Kennebunk.

“It’s just kind of a bigger competition scale. I can play year round, just be pushed a little more down there, and get me ready for the next level,” said Manuel.

Georgia pro alums include Bubba Watson, Harris English, Kevin Kisner and Patrick Reed, among others.

