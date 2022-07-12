Stanley Subaru helping to make sure cancer patients stay warm

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Cancer patients undergoing treatment in Eastern Maine will be able to stay warm thanks to a donation of blankets from Stanley Subaru.

Eighty blankets in total have been delivered to the Mary Dow Center at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth.

Beth Wright Executive Director Angela Fochesato says while a blanket might seem like a small thing, having them to give to patients is a big help.

“If you’re a cancer patient and you’re sitting in a chemo chair which makes you really cold with a treatment, you have a nice warm and a very soft blanket to be able to give you like that little hug of warmth.”

The gifted blankets were part of Subaru Loves to Care month in June, with the goal bringing love and hope to cancer patients.

“When you’re a center and you’re on a budget and all that stuff, sometimes those wraparound services, those extra touches, it’s hard to make a budget for that and to rationalize why you’re doing it,” Fochesato said. “But the thing is, it’s very important to the cancer patient, that they have these discomfort measures

“Those organizations are amazing and what they provide our communities,” said Stanley Subaru Owner Mark Politte. “So to have that resource local, we see as a big asset and we want to support it.”

The fleece blankets will be dispersed throughout treatment centers in Hancock and Washington County.

“Just the little things of having a blanket to be able to wrap up in or when you’re driving, have it in the car with you to keep you warm and stuff those added touches means a lot to the patients,” Fochesato added.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.