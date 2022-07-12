Advertisement

Skowhegan Savings Bank breaks ground on new Farmington building

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - After a 10-year run in a historical building, Skowhegan Savings Bank in Farmington is building their own.

They are breaking ground in Farmington, just down the road from the old one close to the Hannaford supermarket.

“This building was leased. It is a historical building., a great building, but it is really not suited to our needs anymore,” said David Cyr, Skowhegan Savings Bank president and CEO.

The new branch is just under 2,400 square feet and will offer all the amenities and more.

“We will have better access, we will have better parking. Our lobby right now is really tight, you will feel an open air,” said Cyr.

The Farmington town manager says this investment will not only help financially but will continue to provide access to services for the people.

“It is important to have a diversified financial structure in town and they have been a great community partner,” said Christian Waller, Farmington town manager.

He looks forward to continuing the partnership with the mutual bank owned by the customers. David CYR says that’s one of the things that sets them apart from others.

“if you look at the good will that we do in our communities all over the place, that’s the second big thing is that you will see, we are part of your communities. we are your neighbors, your friends, we keep everything local and I think it is worth it,” said Cyr.

They tell us they anticipate the bank opening by early next year.

