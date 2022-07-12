Severe Threat Until Sunset

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to cross the region through the first part of the night. This front will produce a line of storms that will move into western & northern Maine by late afternoon and will move ESE across the rest of the state into the early evening hours. The potential does exist for some of these storms to reach severe criteria as there will be warm & humid airmass for the storms to feed off. These storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail & heavy rainfall through sunset. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of western & northern Maine through 9 PM. The best chance for any severe weather will be north & west of a line from Caribou to Millinocket to Skowhegan to Fryeburg. Lows this evening will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with some areas of patchy fog.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northern & western Maine. These are the areas where conditions are the most favorable for sever weather. (WABI)

Main hazard with any severe storm tonight will be damaging wind gusts. Quarter size hail & heavy rain will also be a concern. (WABI)

Wednesday will be slightly less humid with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. The potential does exist for a pop-up shower of thunderstorm during the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, and any outdoor afternoon plans should be ok.

By Thursday, conditions should be slightly cooler & less humid. Dew points will still be in the upper 50s to low 60s with highs in the 70s and 80s. An area of low pressure will bring another potential for scattered showers & storms, especially during the afternoon. No severe weather is expected.

After the low clears, high pressure will begin to build in for Friday and the weekend. Drier & less humid air will move in giving us a break from the humidity. Highs will be mostly in the 70s & 80s Friday & Saturday. By Sunday, there will be more clouds thrown into the mix and the chance for late day showers.

The pattern does turn slightly more active next week, and the humidity will also return.

TONIGHT: Threat of severe weather until sunset. Storms should end by midnight. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s & 60s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Still warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Slightly less humid than days prior. Highs in the 70s & 80s with scattered showers & storms possible.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s & 80s. Late day showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & humid. Scattered showers & storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

