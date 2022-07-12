Raspberry season begins at Treworgy Family Orchards

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - It’s officially raspberry season at Treworgy Family Orchards.

Folks were out and about on Tuesday picking the first of the early variety of raspberries.

Ann Jenkins says they could use a little more rain but their irrigation system helps make up for it.

Jenkins says these berries will be here while they last and then another round of a later variety will pop up from August to September.

”They are not like what you get in the grocery store, they are fresh. I like to say ‘fresh caught.’ You catch them yourself, put them in a little box, and then you get the great sunshine and the breeze and just being out here with nature, it’s just great,” said Jenkins, Treworgy Family Orchards.

“We come out and pick to support the local farm and also we love fresh fruit, we’d rather have fresh fruit than go to the grocery store,” said Jennifer Sullivan, raspberry picker.

Jenkins says they still have some strawberries leftover as well.

They are $6.25 a pint.

For more information on what's available and when you can head to their Facebook page

