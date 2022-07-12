Pope Memorial Humane Society reaches campaign goal

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - The Pope Memorial Humane Society has reached their medical fund matching campaign goal of $100,000.

Earlier this year, two couples from Camden and Friendship offered a $50,000 match to try and inspire the community to donate the other half.

Development Director Chrys DeLorimier says they are grateful for all of the donors that stepped up in various ways to make the match possible.

The funds will go toward medical attention for the animals that come to the shelter.

”This is an amazing show of support from the community. We are so blessed and grateful for the matching donors and also everybody in the community who stepped up, whether it was on Facebook or came into the shelter or did a website donation or mailed one in, we sent a couple letters out and said hey can you help us out and it really just blew us away,” said DeLorimier.

DeLormier says it’s kitten season and they have plenty of them looking for new homes.

If you are interested you can fill out an application on their website, popehumane.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.