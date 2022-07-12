Orrington’s Kozy Korner back open following February fire

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - After a fire closed them down for months, an Orrington store is back open.

“There was a fire February 23 in the apartment above, near the ceiling fan electrical. The tenant heard it, heard the smoke alarm got outside, really thankful for that and then all the water damage from putting the fire out, came down into the store. And that’s what we had to basically get the whole store, throw everything away and just rebuild it from scratch,” said Mike LaBrie, Kozy Korner owner.

LaBrie bought the Kozy Korner three years ago.

”Since the fire, I’ve run into so many people and they say we don’t want to go to this place or we don’t want to go to this place. We want to go back to your place and they almost said they took it for granted,” Labrie said.

Months of dealing with insurance and the rebuilding process ended when they re-opened Monday.

“Being closed. And it was a hard. It was hard. “Sorry, it was really rough and it was really emotional and it was just tough. It was stress and worry and you know, I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to reopen,” LaBrie said.

Tyler Wilkinson works at the newly added ice cream window.

”It’s been great. It’s been really busy. We got hammered yesterday. It’s really just been amazing. I love being back here,” Wilkinson said. “They’ve been coming in. They’ve loved it. Everyone seems really happy by open. We’re ready for more people.”

“It’s kinda like the center of Orrington like everyone just loves it one of the major stories and work in D major store and then I’ve worked well,” Wilkinson added.

“It’s great. It’s a perfect store for the area. You know for Brewer. Lake area. Just nice to have a local own store for the community. And they get good pizza. I like it,” said Jeff Thoms, customer.

”My wife basically was ready for me to go back to work after being home for four months. So, but no, it’s just it’s really cool to see even right now I see people pulling in waving you know, just it’s really cool. It’s all about the mom and pop store and the community and the small town and that you know, that’s definitely not dead,” LaBrie said.

