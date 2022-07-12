Official warn internet shoppers of scams

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amazon Prime Day is here along with other deals across the internet and officials are warning shoppers of scams.

They say phishing scams increase during busy shopping times when it’s easy to lose track of what you’re buying or where you’re shopping.

Be on the lookout for unsolicited emails, texts or calls claiming to have free gifts waiting for you or problems with delivery.

Also lookout for fake advertising and websites that might be slightly different than the real site.

Officials recommend paying with a credit card so you can dispute any charges later on.

