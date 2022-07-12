Advertisement

Official warn internet shoppers of scams

Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who need non-threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.(Pixabay)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amazon Prime Day is here along with other deals across the internet and officials are warning shoppers of scams.

They say phishing scams increase during busy shopping times when it’s easy to lose track of what you’re buying or where you’re shopping.

Be on the lookout for unsolicited emails, texts or calls claiming to have free gifts waiting for you or problems with delivery.

Also lookout for fake advertising and websites that might be slightly different than the real site.

Officials recommend paying with a credit card so you can dispute any charges later on.

