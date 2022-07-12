New images from NASA will help shape the education of Mainers

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Groundbreaking images from NASA will help shape the education of Mainers.

“They are some of the most stunning things I’ve seen I think in my 40 years working in astronomy, education and outreach,” said Shawn Laatsch, director at Versant Power Astronomy Center.

To take a look at something from about four million years ago you might feel as though you’d need a time machine like the Tardis in the BBC’s Doctor Who. But thanks to NASA, we’re getting an unprecedented look at something truly out of this world.

These new images have the science community buzzing with excitement.

“They sort of convey just the incredible beauty of our cosmos, but also gives us a whole new level of detail to help us understand the universe of which we’re a part,” Laatsch added.

This massive step for humanity will provide an astronomical leap in the education that students in Maine will receive.

“It’s really a resource, right? It’s this amazing resource that we can bring to Maine students. And it’s going to we’re just going to keep getting more and more these first two images are exciting because like, oh my gosh, there’s so much more to come and to learn right?” said Kirsten Hibbard, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center.

The telescope was launched on Christmas day of last year. It has since traveled nearly one million miles and given us some truly astonishing views that show distant parts of space from billions of years ago.

“We’re looking at images that are billions of years old. Billion is like this number that’s just hard to even wrap your brain around. But we’re able to look further and further into the universe. Look for possible habitable planets beyond Earth,” Hibbard added.

The Challenger center and the Versant Power Astronomy Center are teaming for an event this Saturday to talk all about the images and how they came to be as well as the chance to hear from a panel of NASA experts.

