New anti-catalytic converter theft law coming soon to Maine

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new Maine law that goes into effect next month is taking aim at catalytic converter thieves.

L.D. 796 creates marking requirements for catalytic converters.

Dealerships and recyclers must engrave the full VIN of the vehicle on the devices, and recyclers must maintain a record before disposal.

The parts, which control exhaust emissions, use valuable metals, making them a target for thieves.

People in possession of unmarked catalytic converters from other vehicles, recyclers with unmarked parts or people who deface markings may be charged with a class D crime - punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a fine.

The law, signed by Governor Mills in April, goes into effect August 8th.

