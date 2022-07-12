Advertisement

Man found dead outside Waterville apartment

Police investigation.
Police investigation.(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside an apartment building Monday morning.

Police tell us they responded to the building on Oak Street around 6 a.m. for a man reportedly sleeping on the steps outside.

The officer determined the man was dead.

Chief Joseph Massey says they are investigating the circumstances of the death, and will not release the man’s name or any other information until the state medical examiner’s office determines the cause of death.

