Kids set up lemonade stand to help raise money for Bar Harbor library

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - After the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor kicked off its capital campaign for expansion, some of its younger library card holders decided they wanted to help raise some funds as well.

Sawyer Graham, and Piper and Peyton Nicholson got permission from the library to set up a lemonade stand on the front lawn of the Jesup, and managed to raise $683 in a matter of just a few days.

The Jesup says they are thrilled to have the girls support.

