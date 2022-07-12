Advertisement

Governor’s Restaurant celebrates National Blueberry Muffin Day

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine blueberry season is right around the corner, but today was the right day to get a jump start on celebrating.

Today is National Blueberry Muffin Day!

We stopped by Governor’s Restaurant in Bangor where there were plenty of samples of the star product available.

The National Day-of Calendar says blueberry is America’s favorite muffin flavor!

Although it’s officially blueberry *muffin* day, Governor’s management wanted to remind us there are plenty of other tasty ways to enjoy the sweet treat - as long as it’s using blueberries from Maine.

Although they’re usually associated with the morning grind, it’s never too late to go out for a blueberry muffin for dessert - or bake your own!

