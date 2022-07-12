Ellsworth’s Grand Theater celebrating birthday with full schedule

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Grand Theater in Ellsworth turns 84 years old on Wednesday, and it’s celebrating by rolling out a full schedule of events for the coming year.

That schedule includes multiple, summertime waterfront concerts, Shakespeare in the Harbor, and four musicals, starting with Roald Dahl’s “Willie Wonka” this fall.

The Grand will also have a production of “Charlotte’s Web” at this year’s Blue Hill Fair.

The theater says its the kind of schedule they had pre-pandemic, and they couldn’t be more excited.

”We did know we wanted to come back very confidently and very strong. So it feels great. It feels great to have a whole season planned, and such a full schedule. And it feels great to plan ahead. And I think the only way you can do it is optimistically,” said Nick Turner, The Grand Theater executive director.

For a full schedule of all the events the Grand has to offer, check out grandonline.org.

