Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day raises $55,000 for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dunkin'
(WABI) - Dunkin of Maine and eastern New Hampshire are giving $55,000 to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

The money was raised through the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation with their Iced Coffee Day in May.

One dollar from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’s went to the foundation.

The hospital will use the grant money to hire a gaming and technology assistant to help engage patients in technology programming and socialization while normalizing the hospital environment.

