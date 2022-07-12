Crews recover yacht destroyed by fire off the coast of Maine last month

NEW CASTLE, N.H. (WABI) - What remained of the motor yacht “Too Elusive” was carried on a barge into the mouth of the Piscataqua River and to a salvage yard where it will remain for the foreseeable future.

Coast Guard and salvage crews spent Saturday morning retrieving the 70-foot yacht from the water using airbags to lift the boat from the bottom of the ocean and a modified barge to bring it ashore.

Saturday was the third time crews had tried to salvage the yacht which was leaking diesel fuel into the ocean.

The yacht fire forced three people and two dogs to jump overboard.

They were all rescued by a nearby lobsterman.

