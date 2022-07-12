Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society, PetSmart hold pop-up adoption event

Kitten
Kitten(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that a group of kittens is called a kindle?

Well on Tuesday, a kindle of kittens found their fur-ever homes thanks to two local organizations.

All this week, PetSmart is celebrating National Adoption Week.

They’re partnering with the Bangor Humane Society to make the process easier.

Tuesday, the humane society brought 10 kittens to a pop-up adoption event at the PetSmart location on Stillwater Ave, to the delight of shoppers.

It’s kitten season so we made sure that we had quite a few kittens available and brought them over as you can either one in and out to come and adopt kittens,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Human Society director of development.

If you missed Tuesday’s pop-up, there’s another chance to take home a pet of your own.

The Bangor Humane Society will be back at PetSmart with another batch of kittens on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Fairfield Police removed, processed marijuana and marijuana plants from retail marijuana store...
Police remove processed marijuana, marijuana plants from retail marijuana store after they say store continued to operate on revoked license

Latest News

Skowhegan Savings
Skowhegan Savings Bank breaks ground on new Farmington building
Images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
New images from NASA will help shape the education of Mainers
The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office
UMaine Cooperative Extension’s Washington County Office moving to new location
Dunkin'
Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day raises $55,000 for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital