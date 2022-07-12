Bangor Humane Society, PetSmart hold pop-up adoption event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that a group of kittens is called a kindle?

Well on Tuesday, a kindle of kittens found their fur-ever homes thanks to two local organizations.

All this week, PetSmart is celebrating National Adoption Week.

They’re partnering with the Bangor Humane Society to make the process easier.

Tuesday, the humane society brought 10 kittens to a pop-up adoption event at the PetSmart location on Stillwater Ave, to the delight of shoppers.

It’s kitten season so we made sure that we had quite a few kittens available and brought them over as you can either one in and out to come and adopt kittens,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Human Society director of development.

If you missed Tuesday’s pop-up, there’s another chance to take home a pet of your own.

The Bangor Humane Society will be back at PetSmart with another batch of kittens on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

