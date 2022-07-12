All-Star football players suiting up for Saturday’s Maine Shrine Bowl Lobster Classic

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Shrine Bowl Lobster Classic is kicking off Saturday at 4 p.m. at Lewiston High School.

The East-West All-Star showdown supporting the Shriners Children’s Hospital is an opportunity that players like Foxcroft Academy’s Austin Seavey and Skowhegan’s Marcus Hampton can’t wait to be a part of.

“It’s just an absolute dream come true to be able to be a part of this and raise all the money for the kids. It’s just been a blast so far this week, and I’m really looking forward to Saturday,” said Seavey, Foxcroft Academy quarterback.

“I’m honored to be able to be in here and play for them. We have a lot of money going to those anyway. It’s a good contribution,” said Hampton, Skowhegan wide receiver/defensive back.

The annual game has raised nearly $750,000 for Shriner’s Children since 1990.

