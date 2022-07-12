Advertisement

504 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

272,100 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 504 new cases of COVID, according to the latest figures released by the Maine CDC.

A resident of Cumberland County died with the virus.

This data reflects case gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,177 new COVID vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine are up slightly.

The Maine CDC says 119 people are in the hospital with the virus, up eight from Sunday.

24 people are in critical care.

Three people remain on ventilators.

