504 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - There are 504 new cases of COVID, according to the latest figures released by the Maine CDC.

A resident of Cumberland County died with the virus.

This data reflects case gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,177 new COVID vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine are up slightly.

The Maine CDC says 119 people are in the hospital with the virus, up eight from Sunday.

24 people are in critical care.

Three people remain on ventilators.

