Warm & Humid Tuesday. Afternoon Severe Risk.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this evening. A disturbance passing to our north will bring a chance for scattered showers over the Crown of Maine. It will be a warmer and more humid night as dew points will stay in the upper 50s and lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. This is due to an area of high pressure that has moved to our southeast. The high has begun to spin in a warmer & more humid airmass that will come into play by Tuesday afternoon.

Humid days ahead of us through Thursday. Improvement by the weekend before it returns next week. (WABI)

Tuesday will be dry to start but that will change by midday. An approaching low will increase our clouds through the morning and will also bring the chance for scattered showers late morning and early afternoon. It will be breezy at times as SSW winds could gust up to 25 mph. Highs are expected to reach the 70s and low 80s and it will be humid as dewpoints will be mostly in the 60s. This will be fuel for the threat of strong to severe storms during the afternoon & evening. A cold front will begin to move into northern & western Maine by early afternoon. Storms will fire along the front as it progresses southeastwards towards the coast. A few of these storms could strengthen to severe criteria especially for areas from Houlton to Millinocket toward Dover-Foxcroft and northwest. Main hazards will include quarter size hail, 60+ mph wind gusts & heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has the areas mentioned above in a Slight risk with areas south & east of that line to the Interstate under a Marginal risk. A secondary cold front could also produce another batch of strong to severe storms late into the evening over the Mountains.

Best chance for severe storms Tuesday afternoon will be for areas from Houlton towards Millinocket to Dover-Foxcroft and northwest. (WABI)

Potential severe storms Tuesday afternoon will have the greatest potential for producing 60+ mph wind gusts. Quarter size hail will also be possible. (WABI)

Wednesday will be slightly less humid with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. The potential does exist for a pop-up shower of thunderstorm during the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, and any outdoor afternoon plans should be ok.

By Thursday, conditions should be slightly cooler & less humid. Dew points will still be in the upper 50s to low 60s with highs in the 70s and 80s. An area of low pressure will bring another potential for scattered showers & storms.

After the low clears, high pressure will begin to build in for Friday and the weekend. Drier & less humid air will move in giving us a break from the humidity. Highs will be mostly in the 70s & 80s Friday & Saturday. By Sunday, there will be more clouds thrown into the mix and the chance for late day showers.

The pattern does turn slightly more active next week, and the humidity will also return.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated shower across northern Maine. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a southerly wind of 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers by midday. Strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon & will continue into the evening. Warm & humid with highs in the 70s & 80s. Breezy at times with SSW wind 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Still warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Slightly less humid than days prior. Highs in the 70s & 80s with scattered showers & storms possible.

FRIDAY: Humidity breaks. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s & 80s. Late day showers possible.

