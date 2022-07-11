UMS Board of Trustees votes to keep Chancellor Malloy

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System Board of Trustees has voted for a one year contract for Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

This decision comes after faculty at multiple campuses issued votes of no confidence earlier this year.

During the meeting members of the board said they waived Malloy’s missteps due to his successes, and to maintain stability for the system. Chancellor Malloy will forgo his 2022 bonus & 2023 pay increase as part of this contract.

This story will be updated later today.

