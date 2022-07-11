Advertisement

State police looking for Sanford man wanted for dangerous weapon charges

They say Jonathan Prior is wanted on dangerous weapon charges.
They say Jonathan Prior is wanted on dangerous weapon charges.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -State police are trying to find a Sanford man they say was involved in an incident in Lebanon Sunday morning.

They say Jonathan Prior is wanted for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.

They say he may be driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with a broken back window with Maine plates 1224YS.

If you know where Prior is or see him you’re asked to please call police at 624-7076 extension 9.

