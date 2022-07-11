State police looking for Sanford man wanted for dangerous weapon charges

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -State police are trying to find a Sanford man they say was involved in an incident in Lebanon Sunday morning.

They say Jonathan Prior is wanted for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.

They say he may be driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with a broken back window with Maine plates 1224YS.

If you know where Prior is or see him you’re asked to please call police at 624-7076 extension 9.

