State police looking for Sanford man wanted for dangerous weapon charges
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -State police are trying to find a Sanford man they say was involved in an incident in Lebanon Sunday morning.
They say Jonathan Prior is wanted for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.
They say he may be driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with a broken back window with Maine plates 1224YS.
If you know where Prior is or see him you’re asked to please call police at 624-7076 extension 9.
