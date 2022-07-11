Advertisement

Protect Maine waters from aquatic hitchhikers

Clean, Drain, Dry Initiative in Maine.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protecting Maine’s waters by stopping aquatic hitchhikers.

That’s the goal of the Clean, Drain, Dry Initiative.

State officials are asking people to take steps to ensure that invasive species like milfoil aren’t spread as boats are used in different bodies of water.

”When you’re leaving a body of water and you’re taking your boat out at the boat launch, make sure that you’re cleaning off any vegetation that might be stuck on your boat trailer, your boat, your vehicle, make sure you’re discarding that on dry land away from the water to make sure when your boat is out of the water that you’re discarding of any water that might be stuck in the boat,” explained Game Warden Arron Rideout.

Also, make sure your boat is completely dry before going on your next outing on the water.

