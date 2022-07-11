Northern Light Acadia Hospital receives $100K grant to enhance substance use disorder treatment access

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More help is on the way for Mainers in Penobscot County dealing with substance use disorder.

Northern Light Health announced Monday Acadia Hospital in Bangor is receiving $100,000 in grant funding to enhance access to treatment. The money comes from the Maine Health Access Foundation and will be distributed over two years.

Northern Light says the grant will allow Acadia Hospital to provide trauma informed care training for front line staff at Eastern Maine Medical Center’s primary care offices.

The training aims to reduce stigma and increase comfort for those seeking treatment for substance use disorder and mental health issues.

