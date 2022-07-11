Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Lincoln County over weekend

By WMTW
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County over the weekend.

Officials were called to Valley Road in Somerville around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to officials, Michael Hutchins, 47, left the road and hit a grove of small trees.

Hutchins died at the scene.

We’re told he was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing.

Officials say they are investigating speed and alcohol as potential causes for the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or BKANE@Lincolnso.me.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Bangor business owner back on track after emotional week
Bangor business owner back on track after emotional week
The three week program was developed last year as a reconnection for the students post COVID
Alfond Youth Center is hosting their 2nd annual Summer Retreat Program
A Bangor father who police say left his two-month old son locked in a car while he visited...
Bangor man in court after his infant found in locked car
Cross Insurance Center
Bangor hosts Governor’s 4th Annual Opioid Response Summit