Motorcyclist killed during crash in Lincoln County over weekend

SOMERVILLE Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County over the weekend.

Officials were called to Valley Road in Somerville around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to officials, Michael Hutchins, 47, left the road and hit a grove of small trees.

Hutchins died at the scene.

We’re told he was not wearing a helmet or protective clothing.

Officials say they are investigating speed and alcohol as potential causes for the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or BKANE@Lincolnso.me.

