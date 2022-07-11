Glenburn business owner back on track after emotional week

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week we told you about a Glenburn business owner who was loaned a smoker for her food truck, Scotch Bonnet, by a stranger after he learned it had been stolen from her after that story aired on the news.

Sunday, we were there as she held a community BBQ in her new neighborhood.

”I actually feel more blessed in this situation than I would have just opening a business,” said Bethany Gregory, owner, Scotch Bonnet food truck.

Blessed by the community support after a bit of a bumpy road for Bethany Gregory’s new business in Glenburn.

“Because this is a situation where, especially with the people that are showing up today, because they’ve seen the article as well, their, everybody’s wanting to support it. So it’s a huge blessing in the end, that happened in an unfortunate way,” she said.

What happened was Bethany recently discovered a critical piece of equipment needed to start her business had been stolen, a special smoker she needs to make her food which requires wood instead of charcoal or gas. We spoke to her the day after it was stolen.

“Kind of takes me for a loop coming from that high of being like, ‘wow, this is a really welcoming place,’ to then, a week later, having somebody steal from me is kind of mind blowing,” she said.

Understandable frustration, but Bethany would quickly find kindness from a stranger in her new community when a man from Ellsworth brought a smoker for her to use.

“Feels great to know that I’m going to be able to open. It feels great to know that there are clearly more generous people in the world than there are people that are going to try to take from me and that’s a nice feeling,” she said.

Now the 30 year chef who has Iron Chef Apprentice on her resume, is back on track, focusing on sharing her Jamaican jerk and Mediterranean cuisines with her new neighborhood.

“I was planning on doing a day to introduce the food truck to the to the neighborhood and to the city, anyway, so I was going to do a day like this initially before I opened. However, because of the situation that occurred this week with the smoker going stolen, now I’m doing it a little bit more out of necessity because I do need to raise funds to try to get all of that replaced,” she said.

At the end of this day, she’s feeling the love from her new home and is ready to share it and open her doors at the old Six Mile Falls location on outer Broadway as soon as she gets the green light from the town.

“You know, just working out all the details as we go at this point,” she said.

