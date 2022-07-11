Advertisement

Former Black Bear Ben Guite named Bowdoin head men’s hockey coach

2000 Maine graduate becomes 10th Polar Bears head coach, 4th since 1959
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - A former Black Bear is making a coaching move from one Pine Tree State spot to another.

Ben Guite is going from the Maine Mariners to Bowdoin men’s hockey.

Guite graduated from Orono in 2000 after winning an NCAA Championship in 1999.

He’s Bowdoin’s 10th coach, but just the 4th since 1959.

Guite held a 33-31-5-3 record with the Mariners in his lone season, making the ECHL playoffs.

