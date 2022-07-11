A few clouds today, showers and storms on Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday will start off sunny, but a few clouds will move in during the afternoon as the area of high pressure moves out and our next system moves in. Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. A few showers are possible across far northern Maine.

Conditions will begin to change on Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will also approach on Tuesday and combined with the heat and humidity, could create showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially across western Maine. The front will cross the state Tuesday night and exit on Wednesday. More showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, are forecast again on Wednesday.

A few showers will linger into Thursday, but another area of high pressure will build in on Friday and bring mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning, a few clouds clouds in the afternoon. Highs 74-84°. Southwind 5-10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 57-66°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with possible showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to mid 80s. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

