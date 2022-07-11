Advertisement

Court: Health care workers in lawsuit must reveal identities

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Nine health care workers who sued Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to reveal their identities.

The workers have so far remained anonymous, but on Thursday a federal appeals court in Boston rejected a motion by the workers and gave them until Friday to file an amended complaint with their names.

The plaintiffs were later given an extension until Monday.

Attorneys for Liberty Counsel, a law firm representing the health care workers, said in a court filing Friday that the one-day extension is needed to give lawyers time to speak with each plaintiff about whether they want to proceed.

