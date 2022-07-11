Courageous Steps Project hosts fundraiser golf scramble at Penobscot Valley Country Club

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Courageous Steps Project Scramble teed off at Penobscot Valley Country Club to support the non-profit’s mission to provide resources and awareness for local programs that help children and young adults with various abilities and challenges.

Proceeds are going to kick start the school year (WABI)

“It’s a fantastic day. All the teams went out at 9 a.m. It’s been nice, quick rounds for everyone. It’s just a fantastic day. The weather cooperated for us all for a great cause,” said Connor Archer, founder/chairman/CEO, Courageous Steps Project.

Proceeds are going to kick start the school year.

“It’s going to be immediately channeled into some of our summer programs. We do a big Back to School Drive in August. We have an early childhood program as well. We also will be using the remaining funds to channel to our unified basketball programs as well,” said Archer.

Archer’s seen some great shots.

“Everyone’s doing well today. It’s a good field for teams today. All that matters is it’s all for a great cause anyways,” said Archer.

The scramble is a team effort both on and off the course.

“I want to give a big thanks to our volunteers, sponsors and supporters for making this event happen. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Archer.

For more information on Archer’s project vision, visit TheCourageousStepsProject.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.