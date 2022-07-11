Cooper Flagg, Team USA claim FIBA U17 World Cup Gold Medal

MALAGA, Spain (WABI) - Cooper Flagg and Team USA eyed the FIBA U17 World Cup Gold Medal going into the weekend’s action. Lithuania and Spain stood in their way.

The Americans defeated Lithuania in semifinals, Spain in Gold Medal Game to cap undefeated tournament run (WABI/FIBA)

Team USA knocked out Lithuania, 89-62, to move onto Sunday’s Gold Medal Game against Spain. Flagg logged five points to go with six rebounds, two steals, a block and a +24 plus-minus number in the win.

The tournament hosts gave the Red, White, and Blue a tough fight in the final, but Flagg and the Americans took home the gold medal. Cooper finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, eight steals, four blocks, and a +30 rating.

