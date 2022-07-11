Be safe. Don’t let fireworks ruin your fun

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The 4th of July may be in the rearview mirror, but the fireworks displays that traditionally cap off the holiday continue on..

With that in mind, there are precautions local officials ask people take.

The Orrington Fire Department has had to respond to multiple fireworks related incidents since the 4th.

That includes a fire in Dedham where improper disposal was the likely cause.

Lieutenant Mike Friel offers some advice.

”Just make sure you’re doing them at a safe distance away from people,” he said. “Make sure you’ve got your pets inside, your kids, you know where they are so if there’s anything falling out of the sky. Disposal is the biggest thing. You know, get those wetted down as soon as you can. Don’t store them after they’ve gone off in a closed area. Get them open out in an area somewhere where you can see if they’re still going.”

Friel adds that the safest thing people can do when it comes to lighting off fireworks is to leave it to the professionals.

