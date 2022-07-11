Advertisement

Be safe. Don’t let fireworks ruin your fun

Be safe when lighting off fireworks.
Be safe when lighting off fireworks.(KTTC)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The 4th of July may be in the rearview mirror, but the fireworks displays that traditionally cap off the holiday continue on..

With that in mind, there are precautions local officials ask people take.

The Orrington Fire Department has had to respond to multiple fireworks related incidents since the 4th.

That includes a fire in Dedham where improper disposal was the likely cause.

Lieutenant Mike Friel offers some advice.

”Just make sure you’re doing them at a safe distance away from people,” he said. “Make sure you’ve got your pets inside, your kids, you know where they are so if there’s anything falling out of the sky. Disposal is the biggest thing. You know, get those wetted down as soon as you can. Don’t store them after they’ve gone off in a closed area. Get them open out in an area somewhere where you can see if they’re still going.”

Friel adds that the safest thing people can do when it comes to lighting off fireworks is to leave it to the professionals.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old child dies after falling into a tub of water at home in Clinton
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

Latest News

Clean, Drain, Dry Initiative in Maine.
Protect Maine waters from aquatic hitchhikers
The University of Maine System Board of Trustees has voted for a one year contract for...
UMS Board of Trustees votes to keep Chancellor Malloy
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans