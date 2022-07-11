Advertisement

Bangor man in court after his infant found in locked car

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor father who police say left his two-month old son locked in a car while he visited friends was in court Monday.

24-year-old Isaiah Olson is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He pleaded not guilty Monday.

In court, officials said on Friday night just before seven on Griffin Road, someone called to say a baby had been left in the back on a car.

Court documents show when police responded, the baby was not buckled properly in a car seat in the back of the parked car that was not running.

The car was locked and all the windows were up.

The baby was crying and appeared to be sweating.

Court documents say it was 70-degrees at the time.

Police called a towing company that arrived 20 minutes later.

”The officer did not make any effort himself to open the vehicle or break a window to recover the child from the car,” said Penobscot District Court Judge John Lucy.

“I’m assuming he tried to open the doors but didn’t make any further action except for to call Union Towing,” said Penobscot Assistant District Attorney Shelly Okere.

Court documents say Olson came out to see what was going on while the towing company was there opening the door.

Police say Olson smelled of marijuana but denied using it and said the baby was sleeping while he was visiting a friend and that he had been checking on him.

He was granted $250 bail and ordered not to be around the child unsupervised.

His next court date is in October.

