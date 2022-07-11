Bangor hosts Governor’s 4th Annual Opioid Response Summit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King kicked off the Governor’s 4th Annual Opioid Response Summit.

“Thanks to you the people on the front line, the people in recovery, the people who are assisting those in recovery and the people who have made a personal commitment as Gordon {Smith} said you’re the one doing the work,” King said in his morning address.

Through a series of presentations and breakout sessions the extent of the opioid epidemic was articulated to the over 1,000 attendees.

As well as information on prevention, treatment, harm-reduction, and recovery support.

“I feel like I’m walking away with more knowledge than I came with,” said Bangor resident Robin Meservey.

A common theme of statements given was that a path towards a solution to this epidemic starts with Americans working together.

Experts including state director of opioid response Gordon Smith says one of ways people can help is by reducing the stigma around substance abuse.

“So, everybody needs to play a role in treating substance abuse disorder, just like any other disease,” Smith said.

“Every one of us is impacted, and we need to approach this with the strength of unity like we’ve never done before,” Dr. Gupta stated.

One of the events key speakers Dr. Gupta who is the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy says this isn’t just a Maine problem.

“Because this is not a red state issue or a blue state issue. This is America’s issue,” said Dr. Gupta.

For some like Erik Lamoreau who works with the Aroostook Mental Health Center not having to battle substance abuse alone can be life saving.

“As a person in recovery, it means everything. I think that you know, the opposite of addiction is connection,” Lamoreau said.

